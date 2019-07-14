Services
Sandra J. Patail

Patail, Sandra J. (nee Badtke) July 7, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Loving partner of Will Butler for 34 years. Caring sister of Lynn (Tim) Martin. Special Auntie of Amy (Brian) Gibson, Chris (Danielle) Martin and Nick (Tosha) Martin. Beloved Auntie Auntie of 8 great nieces and nephews. Further survived by other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Donald and Eugenia Badtke. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family are appreciated. Memorial Visitation Sunday, August 25 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at The Historic Hose Tower (5699 Parking St. Greendale, WI 53129). Please visit the Funeral Home website for more information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
