Tietyen, Sandra Jo Of Cedarburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wed., Feb. 20, 2019, age 56. Daughter of Henrietta (nee Reiter) and the late Frederick Tietyen; sister of Christine (David) Lange. Further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Sun., Feb. 24, from 1 PM until 3:45 PM with Funeral Services at 4 PM at Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory, W63 N527 Hanover Ave. in Cedarburg. Burial will be private for the family. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019