Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
629 Cedar Street
West Bend, WI 53095
262-334-2301
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Romoser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kay Romoser

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sandra Kay Romoser Notice
Romoser, Sandra Kay (Nee Saari) age 81 of Jackson, Feb 13, 109. Loving wife of the late Thomas F. Romoser. Dear mother of Tom (Leslie) Romoser and Susan Kay Romoser Heil. Proud grandmother of Aaron Walz, Sabrina Heil and Daniel Heil and great-grandmother of Peyton and Jaxson Walz. Further survived by her sister Corinne Kirchmayer, sister-in-law Delores (Larry) Flemmer, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral services Thur, Feb 21st at 12 noon at Still Waters Community United Methodist Church. 3617 Scenic Rd, Jackson. Visitation at church from 10 am until 11:45 am. Memorials to Still Waters Community UMC appreciated. SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME "A Golden Rule Funeral Home" 629 Cedar St West Bend (262) 334-2301 www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.