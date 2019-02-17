|
Romoser, Sandra Kay (Nee Saari) age 81 of Jackson, Feb 13, 109. Loving wife of the late Thomas F. Romoser. Dear mother of Tom (Leslie) Romoser and Susan Kay Romoser Heil. Proud grandmother of Aaron Walz, Sabrina Heil and Daniel Heil and great-grandmother of Peyton and Jaxson Walz. Further survived by her sister Corinne Kirchmayer, sister-in-law Delores (Larry) Flemmer, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral services Thur, Feb 21st at 12 noon at Still Waters Community United Methodist Church. 3617 Scenic Rd, Jackson. Visitation at church from 10 am until 11:45 am. Memorials to Still Waters Community UMC appreciated. SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME "A Golden Rule Funeral Home" 629 Cedar St West Bend (262) 334-2301 www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019