|
|
Sandra Kloman
West Allis, WI. - Sandra E. Kloman "Sandi" Nee Larke
Found peace December 4, 2019, age 70. Beloved wife of Arthur. Dear mother of Anthony (Barbara) Larke, Scott (Wendi). Steven (Maria) and Matthew Schreiner.
Loving grandma of Tristan, Mackenzie, Madison, Gabe, Sophie, Riley and Rath.
Sister of Sharon (Paul) Colbert and David Larke. Aunt of Joy Lopez and Nathan Colbert. Special friend of Chris, Suzette, and Doris. Sandi had a special place in her heart for cats. In lieu of flowers memorials donations appreciated in Sandi's name to Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter.
Sandi was a 1967 graduate of Pulaski High School and worked as an LPN for the VA.
Visitation at Max Sass funeral Home, Oklahoma Ave Chapel, on Saturday, December 14, 9 AM - 11 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019