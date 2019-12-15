|
Sandra L. Bode
Milwaukee - (nee Erke) Beloved wife of the late John V. Bode. Loving mother of John V. (Linda) II, James (Wendy) and Joseph (Dawn). Cherished grandma of John V. III, Donald, Hailee, Colton, Ashlyn, and Brayden, Adrienna "Driea". Beloved sister of Linda and Charles (Sue). Further survived by many nieces, nephews, neighbors, cats, dogs, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Visitation THURSDAY, December 19, 2019 from 10:00am-11:00am at MT. OLIVET CEMETERY CHAPEL 3801 W. Morgan Ave. Memorial Service at 11:00AM. Inurnment services for Mr. & Mrs. Bode will follow.
Sandra was a retiree of Goldman's after 17 years of service, and also a retiree of St. Luke's Medical Center after 25 years of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019