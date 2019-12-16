Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Bode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Bode

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Bode Notice
Sandra L. Bode

Milwaukee - (nee Erke) Beloved wife of the late John V. Bode. Loving mother of John V. (Linda) II, James (Wendy) and Joseph (Dawn). Cherished grandma of John V. III, Donald, Hailee, Colton, Ashlyn, and Brayden, Adrienna "Driea". Beloved sister of Linda and Charles (Sue). Further survived by many nieces, nephews, neighbors, cats, dogs, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Visitation THURSDAY, December 19, 2019 from 10:00am-11:00am at MT. OLIVET CEMETERY CHAPEL 3801 W. Morgan Ave. Memorial Service at 11:00AM. Inurnment services for Mr. & Mrs. Bode will follow.

Sandra was a retiree of Goldman's after 17 years of service, and also a retiree of St. Luke's Medical Center after 25 years of service.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline