Sandra L. Buchta
Sussex - A cure was not to be, her fight ended March 11, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother, Audrae (nee Richter) Buchta; her grandparents, Joseph and Paulina Buchta and Adam and Eleanor Richter; and her niece, Jessica. Partner of 27 years to John Persa. Dear daughter of John (Gabriela) Buchta. Forever loved big sister of John (Hilda) Buchta and Denise (Alan) Wheeler. Loved aunt of Samantha (Bradley) Yanke and Alan-John Wheeler and step-aunt of Jenny (Matthew) Kuhnwald and Heather (Chris) Shuh. Sandee was the fun great-aunt to Audree, Natalie and Ashley Yanke. She will be especially missed by Marlene Kavanagh and Suzanna Persa. Sandee was a lover of a good book or a great movie, and always up for a new adventure. She worked as a hygienist for Falls Dental until her illness. A memorial gathering will be held on Sat. March 21, 2020, from 9:30am until the time of the celebration of life at 10:30am, all at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 7301 W. Nash St. Milwaukee. Interment will follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020