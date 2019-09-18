Services
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
Sandra L. (Komppa) Fohr

Sandra L. (Komppa) Fohr Notice
Sandra L. (nee Komppa) Fohr

Burlington - Sandra L. (nee Komppa) Fohr, 48, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 8, 2019 and is now reunited in heaven with her beloved son Taylor.

Sandy worked at the Medical College of Wisconsin for 25 years. She enjoyed snowmobiling, flower gardening and the outdoors. She loved her two dogs, Kolar and Ace, with all her heart.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband Scott and beloved daughter Samantha. She was a loving mother to the late Taylor Fohr. She is further survived by her sister, Cheryl Jacobs; sister and brother-in-laws, Wendy (Bill) Springer, Kimberly (Jon) Hodkiewicz and Warren Fohr; along with many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Randy and Patricia Komppa and son, Taylor Fohr.

Services for Sandra will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11 AM until 2 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
