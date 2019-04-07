|
|
Frederickson, Sandra L. Found peace, Tuesday, March 19,2019 at the age of 75. Loving mother of Lisa Bray, Julie Kraemer, Keith Weinheimer. Proud grandmother of Jason (Kayla), Adam (Kirsten) and Christopher (Hilary) Collins. Adoring great grandmother of Grayson, Camden, Parker and Kinsley. Sister of Art Frederickson. Sandy is also survived by many nieces, nephews' other relatives and friends. Visitation to be held at the funeral home on Sunday April 14, 2019 at 2PM - 3:30PM. Followed by a memorial service at 3:30PM. You will always be loved, remembered and missed. God bless.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019