Sandra L. "Sandy" Ricciardi
Sandra L. "Sandy" Ricciardi

Milwaukee - (nee Vachalek) Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at age 73. Loving wife of Kenneth for 46 years. Beloved mom of Kim Marie Denneau, Jacqueline (Ryan) Beckman, Lisa Ricciardi, and Joseph (Katie) Ricciardi. Devoted, loving grandma of Zachary, Payton, Amber, Erin, Theodore and Elliot. Dear daughter of the late Steven and the late Yvonne Vachalek. Dear sister of the late Steven Vachelek Jr. Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, other family members and many close friends.

Visitation at SACRED HEART OF JESUS PARISH, 3635 S. Kinnickinnick Ave. St, Francis, MONDAY, October 26, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM. Funeral Service 10:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Sandra was a devoted mother, grandmother, and wife who had endless love. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, watching the Packers, and checking in on her children and grandchildren.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
SACRED HEART OF JESUS PARISH
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:30 AM
SACRED HEART OF JESUS PARISH
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
