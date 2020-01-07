Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Born into Eternal Life on Friday, January 3, 2020. Age 66. Preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Tlougan and uncles, Eugene and Carl Stika. Beloved daughter of Arlene (nee Trinastac) Tlougan. Loving sister of Tom (Shirley Michals) Tlougan. Dear niece of James Trinastac. Sandy will be missed by cousins, other relatives, dear friends and her cat, Jazz.

Visitation Saturday, January 11 at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 21600 W CAPITOL DR. BROOKFIELD, WI from 12 PM to 1:45 PM. Funeral Service at 2 PM.

Sandy retired from FDIC in Madison, WI

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
