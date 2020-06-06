Sandra Lee Schultz
(Nee Kaliebe) June 4, 2020 age 74 years. Visitation Saturday, June 13 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. See funeral home website for further details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.