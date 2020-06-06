Sandra Lee Schultz
Sandra Lee Schultz

(Nee Kaliebe) June 4, 2020 age 74 years. Visitation Saturday, June 13 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. See funeral home website for further details.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
JUN
13
Service
01:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
