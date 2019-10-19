|
|
Sandra Lee Seredick-Hansen
Oconomowoc - Mrs. Sandra Lee Seredick-Hansen passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 10, 2019 in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin at the age of 75.
Sandra was born on July 4, 1944 in Chicago, IL to George Seredick and Sally Seredick (Bruce). She graduated from Good Council High School in 1962 she was married shortly after having 3 children. She went on to a career in Hotel & Hospitality Management that lead her to San Francisco for several years. She fell in love with the city and wanted to retire to the Bay Area. She moved back to the Chicagoland area and met her beloved husband Donald Hansen. They settled in Waukesha Wisconsin in 1992 and were married in Prescott Arizona in 1995. Sandra then went on to work for American Airlines for several years and then transitioned in working for US Cellular in which she retired in 2011. Sandra just couldn't keep still and applied as a Store Manager for Oliva Di Vita in Delafield Wisconsin and worked there right up to her last days. She was cherished by her coworkers, the owners and the business in the area. She was a member of the Delafield Chamber of Commerce, and she was well known throughout the community as the "Oil Lady".
Sandra is survived by her brother Robert Seredick and his wife Judy (Anderson), Son Anthony Costa and his wife Lorrie (Maximov), Son Michael Costa, Daughter Nichol Sharp (Costa) and her husband Paul. Grandchildren Nicolas Costa, Angelo Costa and his wife Megan (Sances), Samuel Costa, Dominic Costa, Vincent Costa, Dorian Sharp, Taylor Sharp, Mackenzie Sharp and Tyra Sharp. Great Grandchildren Milo Costa, Bronx Costa and Luca Costa.
Sandra is preceded by both parents George and Sally as well as he beloved husband Donald Hansen
A memorial is planned on Sunday October 27th visitation starts at 2 pm at The River Glen Church S31 W30601 Sunset Dr Waukesha, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Humane Animal Welfare Society at 701 Northview Rd Waukesha, WI 53188 https://hawspets.org . Anyone that knew Sandra knew that she loved her 4 year old Golden Doodle Sophie Rose, she often talked about adopting more dogs when she was ready to retire.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Summit Aurora hospital for their endless dedication and exceptional care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019