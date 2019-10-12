|
|
Sandra M. Schuerman
Greendale - (nee Roth) of Greendale passed away October 8, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Cherished wife of William for 51 years. Proud mom of Jill Schuerman, Linda (Jeff Kind) Schuerman, Bob (Michelle) Schuerman, Laurie (Jason) Lauren and Cathy (Dan) Murphy. Blessed grandmother of Nicole, Eric, Alyssa, Emily, Kayla, Sheamus, Ashlyn, Finnegan and Maisey. Loving sister to Susan (the late David) Turner, the late William Roth, Stephanie (Bruce) Stanwood, Robert (Betty) Roth and Sharon Roth Maguire. Favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews. Sandy worked for over 25 years at Sears and was well-loved by her co-workers. A baker extraordinaire known for her delicious recipes-cheesecake and date and nut bread to name a few. Sandy's favorite escape was the family cottage on Lake Winnebago where she loved to sunbathe at the end of the pier. Her giving heart and sweet demeanor will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society in honor of Sandy. One of her favorite pastimes was visiting the dogs there.
Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale from 9:30am to 10:45am with a Memorial Mass at 11:00am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019