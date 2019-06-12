|
Steldt, Sandra M. Age 70 years. Born to eternal life May 30, 2019 at her Orlando, Florida home. Preceded in death by her parents, Russell W. and Joan L. Steldt and brothers Michael and Richard Steldt. Dear sister of Russell R. Steldt. Half sister of Faith Steldt. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation Monday, June 17 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W, Capitol Dr. Brookfield, from 10:30 AM until the Memorial Services and time of sharing at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019