Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Gburzynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Marie Gburzynski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sandra Marie Gburzynski Notice
Gburzynski, Sandra Marie (Nee Gagliano) Born May 8, 1932 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Stephen and Josephine Gagliano. Passed away May 13, 2019 at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Richard Gburzynski. On October 1, 1955 she married the love of her life and provided an outstanding example by their loving 52 year marriage. Loving mother of Deborah (Brian) Donahue, Brad (Sharon Kinney) Gburzynski and Lisa (Scott Caughell) Jacobi. Devoted grandmother to Ashley (Noah) Cage, Selyna and Briyanna Gburzynski. She was an "Over the Moon" GiGi to Logan and Graham Cage. A memorial gathering will be held at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline