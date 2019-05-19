|
Gburzynski, Sandra Marie (Nee Gagliano) Born May 8, 1932 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Stephen and Josephine Gagliano. Passed away May 13, 2019 at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Richard Gburzynski. On October 1, 1955 she married the love of her life and provided an outstanding example by their loving 52 year marriage. Loving mother of Deborah (Brian) Donahue, Brad (Sharon Kinney) Gburzynski and Lisa (Scott Caughell) Jacobi. Devoted grandmother to Ashley (Noah) Cage, Selyna and Briyanna Gburzynski. She was an "Over the Moon" GiGi to Logan and Graham Cage. A memorial gathering will be held at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019