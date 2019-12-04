|
Sandra Paradowski
St. Francis - (nee Callies) Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Age 77 years. Beloved wife and best friend for 54 years of the late Phillip. Loving mom of Scott, the late Dean, Jodie (Dean) Allen, and Gail (James) DeLuca. Cherished grandma of Casandra; Joshua (Lindsey), Adam, Beth and Hannah Allen; Star DeLuca, Rachel (Ryan) Vegter, Renee, Rebecca and Gianna DeLuca. Dear sister of Suzann (the late Richard) McGregor Debbie (James) Dubiel, the late Dennis (Diane), the late Eddie, and Ray (Kathy) Paradowski. Treasured sister-in-law of the late Dennis (Diane), the late Eddie, and Ray (Kathy) Paradowski. Further survived other family members and friends.
Sandra enjoyed square dancing, bowling, traveling and crocheting. She knew every restaurant in town. Sandra served as Union President at Ladish for many years.
Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home THURSDAY, December 12, 2019 from 3 -5 PM. Memorial Service at 5 PM. Inurnment Friday at 10 AM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019