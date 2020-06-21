Sandra "Sandy" Q. WilchWas called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 86. She will be dearly missed by her children Tory (Kathy) Houriet, Diane (Hank) Collis, Stephen Houriet, Jan (Joe) Feldman, Jim Wilch and Mary Miller; grandchildren Jackie (Brad) Gillaspie, Cassie Houriet, Grace, Griffin and Grant Houriet, Henry and Alice Feldman, and Franey and Caleb Miller. Sandy is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Rev. James & Mrs. Nadine Wilch and Dr. S. Henry Dimlich as well as nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy H. Quay and Andrew Gregg Curtin Quay; first husband, Paul V. Houriet, Jr. and her second husband, Rev. Robert S. Wilch; as well as sisters Suzanne Kelley, Dorothy Kennedy and Katharine Dimlich.A memorial service to celebrate Sandy's life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa, 1511 Church Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53213, would be appreciated.Sandy was born in Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. Following high school, she attended Centenary College for Women in Hackettstown, NJ. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul, in 1954 and moved to Milwaukee in 1957. Paul died unexpectedly in 1971. In 1974, she married Robert. They remained married until Robert's death in 2010. While living in Milwaukee, Sandy finished her 4 year degree at Mount Mary College. She worked at H&R Block as a tax preparer for 25 years, and loved every minute of it. She also volunteered and served as Treasurer for the Friendship House of Milwaukee for 40+ years. Sandy and Bob loved to travel. They also enjoyed organizing Navy reunions for the Northwestern University Midshipmen's School Association. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and yardwork, knitting, crocheting, doing jigsaw puzzles, dog-sitting for "The Boys", Vinnie and Shack, and meeting new people everywhere she went. Her family was her top priority and she participated in family gatherings and activities every chance she had!Special thanks to Dr. Stanley Markus and all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital who cared for her. Thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff who continued to care for her at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, and finally thanks to the entire caring staff at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc for making her final days comfortable and peaceful.Sandy will be remembered as a beloved, caring, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She provided an excellent example of a life well lived to all who knew her.