1/
Sandra R. Krueger
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra R. Krueger

West Allis - (nee Hunt), 77, of West Allis, went to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born December 10th, 1942 in Oshkosh, WI, the daughter of the late Annabelle (nee Fink) and Bernard G. Hunt. On October 14th, 1961, Sandy married Louis J. Krueger at Trinity Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. She was co-owner of Easterlings Reel & Rod Repair for 30 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in West Allis. Sandy loved taking care of her home, cooking, reading and crossword puzzles. Sandy is survived by her husband, Louis; three daughters, Deborah (Michael) Perlongo, Dawn (Eladio) Delacotera, Vicki (Tony) Natarelli; one sister, Shirley Schick and one brother Bernard (Joan) Hunt; one brother-in-law, Robert (Alice) Krueger and one sister-in-law Karen (Randy) Woodward; five grandchildren, Heather (Andy) Dobbs, Aaron (Kathy) Lauer, Amber (Randy) Bertz, April Delacotera, and Eric Delacotera; 5 great grandchildren, Layla, Aurora, Milli, Naomi and Eliza; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (7821 W. Lincoln Ave. West Allis). Pastor Harold Bender will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held 9:00am until the time of service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved