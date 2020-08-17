Sandra R. KruegerWest Allis - (nee Hunt), 77, of West Allis, went to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born December 10th, 1942 in Oshkosh, WI, the daughter of the late Annabelle (nee Fink) and Bernard G. Hunt. On October 14th, 1961, Sandy married Louis J. Krueger at Trinity Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. She was co-owner of Easterlings Reel & Rod Repair for 30 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in West Allis. Sandy loved taking care of her home, cooking, reading and crossword puzzles. Sandy is survived by her husband, Louis; three daughters, Deborah (Michael) Perlongo, Dawn (Eladio) Delacotera, Vicki (Tony) Natarelli; one sister, Shirley Schick and one brother Bernard (Joan) Hunt; one brother-in-law, Robert (Alice) Krueger and one sister-in-law Karen (Randy) Woodward; five grandchildren, Heather (Andy) Dobbs, Aaron (Kathy) Lauer, Amber (Randy) Bertz, April Delacotera, and Eric Delacotera; 5 great grandchildren, Layla, Aurora, Milli, Naomi and Eliza; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (7821 W. Lincoln Ave. West Allis). Pastor Harold Bender will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held 9:00am until the time of service.