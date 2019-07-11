|
|
Nettesheim, Sandra R. "Sandi" (Nee Schmalz) Went to Heaven on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 81. Loving wife of David Sr. for 62 years. Treasured mother of David Jr. (Kerry Falvey), Duane (Denise) and Debbie (the late Steven) Newgard. Proud grandma of Shannon (Aaron) Klein, Brian and Xander. Further survived by other relatives, friends and her cherished feline friend Sam. Visitation will be on Friday, July 12 at the FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls from 10AM until time of Service at 11AM. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandi's name to Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2019