Chybowski, Sandra S. (Nee Bey) On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Sandi Chybowski, loving wife and mother passed away at age 75. Sandi was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Elenore and Sylvester Bey. On May 25, 1968, she married Kenneth Chybowski. They raised their daughter Dawnelle Ganz in New Berlin, WI. Sandi had a passion for crafts. She created extraordinary ceramics, jewelry, bird houses, and clothes. Her art was admired by all her friends and the people who acquired it at shops and craft fairs. She enjoyed playing her Hammond organ and photography. She was known for her upbeat and friendly personality and always put others before herself. Sandi was preceded in death by her parents Elenore and Sylvester. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, daughter Dawnelle, and granddaughters Cassandra and MacKenna. Further survived by her siblings Gerald (Judith) Bey and Donna (Patrick) Hess, sisters-in-law Carol Czarnecki and Christine Malicki special nephew Rick and niece Jerri, additional nephews and nieces, cousins, and best friends Nancy Booker and Lucille Leskovar. Memorial Gathering at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Wednesday, April 3, from 10AM - 12 noon. Mass to follow at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Aurora Cancer Care and Elmbrook Humane Society. Special thanks for the gentle care that Dr. Kurt Osterling and Denise Anderson provided to her, and thanks to VITAS Hospice Care for the loving care they provided through their nurses Tammy Trembly and Mary Kemnitz, and her special friend Kathy Kilippel.



