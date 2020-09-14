1/1
Sandra Sutschek
Oak Creek - Sutschek, Sandra "Sandy" (nee Enright) found peace on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at age 82. She is reunited with late husband, Rudy, and other dear family members. Sandy is survived by children Jean Fischer, John (Deirdre), Ann Ball (Mike Bickler) and Rob (Tim Parks). Proud grandmother of Megan Petri (Chris), Danny and Katie Ball, Hannah and Chloe Fischer. Great-grandma to Brantley and Ryan Petri. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Sandy retired from M&I Bank in Bay View, where she worked as a personal banker. She was a long-term resident of Oak Creek and a member of St. Matthew Parish. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 11:00am -12:45pm with a service at 1:00 pm at Krause Funeral Home (12401 W. National Avenue).






MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
