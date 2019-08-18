|
Crema, Sandy Bratten Age 67. Passed away peacefully at home on August 13th surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife of Joe. Cherished mother of Eddie (Heidi), Tom (Ryann), Tasha and Dennis (tasha). Loving grandma of Mark, Missy, Tabbi, Alexis, Jacob, Junior (Luis), Chance, Brittany, Gracie and Chloe. Great-grandma of Isaiah, Clayton, Bennett and Little Man (Luis III). Further survived by her sister Debbie Gross, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday August 23rd at Mt Lebanon Lutheran Church, 4809 N 60th St, Milwaukee, WI 53218, from 9:30am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Mt Lebanon Lutheran Church are appreciated. She is now reunited in Heaven with her parents Lamar and Gloria Bratten and brother Lamar, Jr.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019