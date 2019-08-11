Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
1962 - 2019
Wrobbel, Sandy (Nee Schneider). Of Waukesha. Passed away after a short illness on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the age of 56 years. Beloved mother of Justin Gollnick (Rosie Quesada). Loving daughter of Lois and the late Richard Schneider. Cherished soulmate of Cyd Warras. Dear sister of James Schneider, Dawn Schneider, Cheryl Rubeling and the late Jerilynne (Richard) Beres. Sandy is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Sandy enjoyed being part of the Roadrunners Motorcycle Club. All her brothers and sisters in the club will miss her dearly. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., (Hwy J & JJ, on the corner of Hwy J, about 4 blocks south of I-94, from Hwy J), Waukesha. Funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1854531 to 414-301-6422

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
