Santo Alioto Sr.
Our beloved Santo entered into eternal peace in the arms of the Lord on November 6, 2020, at the age of 91.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters, his first wife, Jeannine Louise Alioto (D'Acquisto) and his second wife, Josephine Ann Alioto (Mohs)(Tarantino). He is survived by his loving family of daughters and sons: Adele (Dean) Montanye, Silvia (Ricardo) Ramos, Santo Jr. (Michelle), Angelo, Antonio and Annamaria Alioto; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; his brother Gaetano Alioto and sister-in-law Frances Alioto, and countless other relatives and friends.
Santo was a Sicilian immigrant who worked hard, became a citizen of the USA, and lived the American Dream. He was proud to be an American while maintaining his deep love of his Italian heritage, inspiring his six children and multitude of grandchildren to love cultural Italian dance and "the beautiful game" of soccer. He loved his ever-growing family and shared that love with all he met. He was devoted to God and a proud member of the Maria SS. Del Lume Society.
Santo's family extends many blessings and heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Tudor Oaks Health Center for their support and loving kindness. Thank you to the medical staff at St. Luke's hospital for the extensive care they gave Santo before his journey to the Lord.
Due to COVID a private memorial mass was held.
Memorials may be directed to Tudor Oaks Senior Support Community or charity of your choice
.