1/
Santo Alioto Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Santo Alioto Sr.

Our beloved Santo entered into eternal peace in the arms of the Lord on November 6, 2020, at the age of 91.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters, his first wife, Jeannine Louise Alioto (D'Acquisto) and his second wife, Josephine Ann Alioto (Mohs)(Tarantino). He is survived by his loving family of daughters and sons: Adele (Dean) Montanye, Silvia (Ricardo) Ramos, Santo Jr. (Michelle), Angelo, Antonio and Annamaria Alioto; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; his brother Gaetano Alioto and sister-in-law Frances Alioto, and countless other relatives and friends.

Santo was a Sicilian immigrant who worked hard, became a citizen of the USA, and lived the American Dream. He was proud to be an American while maintaining his deep love of his Italian heritage, inspiring his six children and multitude of grandchildren to love cultural Italian dance and "the beautiful game" of soccer. He loved his ever-growing family and shared that love with all he met. He was devoted to God and a proud member of the Maria SS. Del Lume Society.

Santo's family extends many blessings and heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Tudor Oaks Health Center for their support and loving kindness. Thank you to the medical staff at St. Luke's hospital for the extensive care they gave Santo before his journey to the Lord.

Due to COVID a private memorial mass was held.

Memorials may be directed to Tudor Oaks Senior Support Community or charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved