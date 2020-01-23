|
|
Santo Joseph Gagliano "Joe"
New Berlin - Age 90. Was called home on January 21, 2020. Born to his parents Frank and Elenora on July 25, 1929, in Gloucester, MA. Joe worked as a commercial fisherman before going to Milwaukee for college. He worked at and retired from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and continued to work until he was 85.
Father of Jean Marie Morales (Frank), James Gagliano (Donna), Joseph Gagliano (Kathy), Randy Gagliano (Peggy), Michael Gagliano (Diane) and Kimberly Dort (Stevan). Joe was a grandfather to 26 grandchildren and a great-grandfather to 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Juanita "Faye" (nee Jackson), siblings Vince Militello, Sally Piscitello, Rose Marie Ciaramitaro, Anthony Gagliano, step-brother Nicholas and son Christopher Gagliano.
Visitation at ST JOAN OF ARC PARISH, 120 Nashotah Rd, Nashotah, WI, on Wednesday February 5th, 4:00 - 6:00 P.M.. Funeral Mass 6:00 P.M.
"Gone Fishing"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020