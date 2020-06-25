Santo L. SanfilippoBorn to eternal life on June 23, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Nina Sanfilippo. Loving father of Santo (Mary), Vincenza (Guy) Stuller, Joseph (Kim), Veronica (Pat) Koepp, Antonia (Warren), and the late Anthony. Dear nana of 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Further survived by sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday at Schaff Funeral Home 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.