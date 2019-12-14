|
Sara Ann Young
Mequon - (Nee Liberto) Found eternal peace on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, reuniting with her beloved husband Leonard at the age of 98. Loving mother of Christopher (Gabriele) and Steven (Dawn) Young. Proud grandmother of Jennifer (Scott), Lisa (Dan), Thomas and great nana of James, Alexis, Will, Jacob, Matthew and Abbie. Dear sister of Joe (Elaine) Liberto. Also survived by her brother-in-law Joe (the late Millie) Maro. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation Tuesday, December 17 at RESURRECTION CEMETERY CHAPEL, 9400 W. Donges Bay Rd., Mequon from 10:00 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Private entombment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Florentine Opera or Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Sara's family wishes to thank the staff and hospice caregivers at Meadowmere Northshore for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019