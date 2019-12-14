Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
RESURRECTION CEMETERY CHAPEL
9400 W. Donges Bay Rd.
Mequon, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
RESURRECTION CEMETERY CHAPEL
9400 W. Donges Bay Rd.
Mequon, WI
Sara Ann Young Notice
Sara Ann Young

Mequon - (Nee Liberto) Found eternal peace on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, reuniting with her beloved husband Leonard at the age of 98. Loving mother of Christopher (Gabriele) and Steven (Dawn) Young. Proud grandmother of Jennifer (Scott), Lisa (Dan), Thomas and great nana of James, Alexis, Will, Jacob, Matthew and Abbie. Dear sister of Joe (Elaine) Liberto. Also survived by her brother-in-law Joe (the late Millie) Maro. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Florentine Opera or Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Sara's family wishes to thank the staff and hospice caregivers at Meadowmere Northshore for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Florentine Opera or Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Sara's family wishes to thank the staff and hospice caregivers at Meadowmere Northshore for their compassionate care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
