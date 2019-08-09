Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara McDuffie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara C. McDuffie


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara C. McDuffie Notice
McDuffie, Sara C. September 17, 1924 - August 1, 2019 Sara found peace on August 1 at the age of 94. Beloved mother of James (JJ), Ruth (Chuck), David & Tamye (Dave). Loving grandmother of Alex, Ailea, Kaelyn, Sara, Jessica & granddog: Ziggy. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial service: Aug 10, 2019 Divinity Divine Charity Ev Luth Church 900 E Henry Clay Whitefishbay Wi Visitation 10:00 Service. 11:00 Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services/ Mequon, WI 262-241-8085
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline