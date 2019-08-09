|
|
McDuffie, Sara C. September 17, 1924 - August 1, 2019 Sara found peace on August 1 at the age of 94. Beloved mother of James (JJ), Ruth (Chuck), David & Tamye (Dave). Loving grandmother of Alex, Ailea, Kaelyn, Sara, Jessica & granddog: Ziggy. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial service: Aug 10, 2019 Divinity Divine Charity Ev Luth Church 900 E Henry Clay Whitefishbay Wi Visitation 10:00 Service. 11:00 Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services/ Mequon, WI 262-241-8085
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019