Liberto, Sara J. Entered Eternal Life on May 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving and devoted aunt of Barbara, Mark (Patricia), Paul (Diane), Terrance, and Jack (Shirley), Frank (Tammy) and Angela. Cherished great aunt to Jason (fiancee Katy), Amanda and Mark E. Also survived by numerous other great nieces and nephews, and dear and special friends. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Angeline, her brothers Carmelo and his wife Norma, Jack and his wife Margaret, Tony and his wife Margarite, and her nephew Todd. Visitation Wednesday, May 15 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 5:00 PM to 6:45 PM, concluding with a prayer vigil at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH (corner of 92nd and Capitol Dr.) at 10:00 AM. Procession to Holy Cross Cemetery for the committal prayers and burial to follow. Sara was a dedicated officer at U.S. Bank for 51 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019