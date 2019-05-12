Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Liberto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara J. Liberto

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sara J. Liberto Notice
Liberto, Sara J. Entered Eternal Life on May 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving and devoted aunt of Barbara, Mark (Patricia), Paul (Diane), Terrance, and Jack (Shirley), Frank (Tammy) and Angela. Cherished great aunt to Jason (fiancee Katy), Amanda and Mark E. Also survived by numerous other great nieces and nephews, and dear and special friends. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Angeline, her brothers Carmelo and his wife Norma, Jack and his wife Margaret, Tony and his wife Margarite, and her nephew Todd. Visitation Wednesday, May 15 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 5:00 PM to 6:45 PM, concluding with a prayer vigil at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH (corner of 92nd and Capitol Dr.) at 10:00 AM. Procession to Holy Cross Cemetery for the committal prayers and burial to follow. Sara was a dedicated officer at U.S. Bank for 51 years.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now