Mauer, Sara (Nee Green) Passed away May 29, 2019 at the age of 90, 8 days shy of her 91st birthday. Holocaust survivor who, together with her late cherished, longtime husband and companion Jerry Mauer, also a Holocaust survivor, emerged from concentration camp captivity a teenage orphan to forge a successful and fulfilling life raising two sons Henry (Barbara) and Morris (Aviva) Mauer. They comforted and supported her at the end as she had done for them when they needed it. Proud grandmother of Jennie, Joel, Ezra, Zachary and Alec; and great-grandmother of Yehuda, Yakkov, Yosef, Benyamin, and Levy Mauer, and Charlotte and Violet Maunnamalai. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends. Funeral service, Friday, May 31 (TODAY) at 10:00 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Agudas Achim Cemetery, 3690 E. College Ave., Cudahy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2019