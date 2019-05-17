|
Esquibel, Sarah A. Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 32. She is survived by her parents Mike and Pam Esquibel, brother Jeff and sisters Lori and Jenny (Dan). Also survived by her her grandparents Phyllis Larson, Darlene Frogoli and Emilio (Sharon) Esquibel. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church (2507 5th Ave, South Milwaukee) on Monday, May 20 from 9 to 11 AM with a service at 11 AM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Any memorials can be made to Project Uplift through Trinity Lutheran Church in South Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2019