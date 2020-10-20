Sarah A. LitzenbergerElm Grove - (Nee Stowell) Found peace on Monday, October 19, 2020, age 44. Loving wife of Jason. Cherished sister of Mary (Mark) Starczynski. Adoring aunt of Alexander. Further survived by other family members and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Linda Stowell.Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, 1-2:45PM. Celebration of Life at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Friends of Rock Island or Melanoma Society.