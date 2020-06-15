Sarah Gaither - MurrayRacine - Passed away May 17, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital at the age of 38. She was born July 10, 1981 to Elizabeth (Day) and the late Stephen Gaither. She graduated from Horlick High School and Gateway Technical College with an Associates Degree in Applied Science with a GPA of 3.8, on the Dean's List- 2009, 2010, 2011, and received the District Honor Award upon graduation.She was employed at Wheaton Franciscan as a Certified Pharmacy Technician from 2006-2013 and was most recently enrolled in the Bachelor of Business Administration Program at UW Milwaukee.She is survived by her daughter, Abigail Cole, granddaughter Delilah Cole, and her mother Elizabeth Gaither all of Racine. Her brother Terra (Karra) Gaither and nieces, Olivia and Nora Gaither of West Allis. Grandmother Jacqueline Gaither of AZ. Aunts Valerie (Lorenza) Loflin of Mexico and Angela (Ray) Rosenow of AZ. Uncles; Lee Gaither and Robert Day Jr. of Racine. She is further survived by her one true love, Ryan Murray; his parents, Mary and Chuck Murray and their families of Milwaukee and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Gaither, grandparents Allen Gaither, Etta and Robert Day Sr. and uncles Donald and George Day all of Racine. A Memorial Service for Sarah will be held at a later date.Thank you to all the wonderful staff at Froedtert for their loving care.My mind still talks to you,my eyes still cry for you,but, in my heart, I knowyou are at peace.I will love you always,Mom