Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Fyrnys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Jane Fyrnys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Jane Fyrnys Notice
Sarah Jane Fyrnys

Died peacefully, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Beloved sister of Edward "Ned" Fyrnys. Dear cousin of Penny (nee Dunlop) (Frank) Vresk, Greg (Ruth) Dunlop and their child, John (Laurie) Dunlop and their children, Jude and Mina. Sarah was also a dear cousin of Monica "Toddy" (Tom) Blasczyk. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Sarah was a graduate of UWM, with a degree in social work. Services to be held when mobility restrictions are lifted.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline