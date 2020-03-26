|
Sarah Jane Fyrnys
Died peacefully, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Beloved sister of Edward "Ned" Fyrnys. Dear cousin of Penny (nee Dunlop) (Frank) Vresk, Greg (Ruth) Dunlop and their child, John (Laurie) Dunlop and their children, Jude and Mina. Sarah was also a dear cousin of Monica "Toddy" (Tom) Blasczyk. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Sarah was a graduate of UWM, with a degree in social work. Services to be held when mobility restrictions are lifted.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020