Sarah Jane FyrnysDied peacefully, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Beloved sister of Edward "Ned" Fyrnys. Dear cousin of Penny (Frank) Vresk, Greg (Ruth) Dunlop and their son, John (Laurie) Dunlop and their children, Jude and Mina. Sarah was also a dear cousin of Monica "Toddy" (Tom) Blasczyk. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Sarah was a graduate of UWM, with a degree in social work.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, from 10-11AM. Service at 11AM. Burial to follow at Wauwatosa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the WI Humane Society.