Sarah Jean Kozar
Sarah Jean Kozar

Sarah Jean Kozar entered God's Loving arms on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at age 46. Beloved daughter of Judy (Arnold) and Jerry Kozar. Loving sister Heidi (Peter) Hartz, Kelly Kozar and Katrina Kozar. Proud Aunt of Isaac, Silas and Luke Hartz. Sarah will be missed by many relatives and friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her memory, please consider donating to the Milwaukee Hunger Task Force www.hungertaskforce.org/donate/honor-tribute-gifts/

Sarah had a variety of interests and creative pursuits in life and was known for her beautiful voice and musical talents. She was also a gifted artist.

Sarah will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
