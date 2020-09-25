1/
Sarah Loida Jerde
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Loida Jerde

Sarah Loida Jerde passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday September 22nd 2020 at the age of 64. She was a wonderful cook who never let anyone go home hungry and remains very loved in all of our hearts. She was the kindest wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by husband Carl, son Joseph, daughter Jessica and granddaughter Orianna. Her parents Angel & Angelina De La Paz. Brother Angelo (Patti) De La Paz, sister Sandy (Mark Green), sister Nilsa (Luis Rivera), sister Cielo De La Paz, brother Irving (Patty) De La Paz and many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by brother Eddie De La Paz, Sister in law Patti De La Paz and nephew Pedro Rodriguez.

Memorial services will be held at:

Church & Chapel

15250 West National Ave

New Berlin, WI, 53151

Viewing will be held Sunday, October 4th 2020

10:30am-12:30pm

With service to follow.

Please wear a mask for the safety of all of our loved ones.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved