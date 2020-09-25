Sarah Loida Jerde



Sarah Loida Jerde passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday September 22nd 2020 at the age of 64. She was a wonderful cook who never let anyone go home hungry and remains very loved in all of our hearts. She was the kindest wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by husband Carl, son Joseph, daughter Jessica and granddaughter Orianna. Her parents Angel & Angelina De La Paz. Brother Angelo (Patti) De La Paz, sister Sandy (Mark Green), sister Nilsa (Luis Rivera), sister Cielo De La Paz, brother Irving (Patty) De La Paz and many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by brother Eddie De La Paz, Sister in law Patti De La Paz and nephew Pedro Rodriguez.



Memorial services will be held at:



Church & Chapel



15250 West National Ave



New Berlin, WI, 53151



Viewing will be held Sunday, October 4th 2020



10:30am-12:30pm



With service to follow.



Please wear a mask for the safety of all of our loved ones.









