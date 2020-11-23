Sarah PaulsonHartford - "Sally" age 98, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles and Marie (nee Pruha) Worden; wife of the late Ray; mother of Kristine, Karla, and Neil (Jan) Paulson; grandma of Todd, Jason, and Shane Weiss, Tyler Chapman (Kristina Mody) and Eron Paulson; great-grandma of Anya Weiss and Malcolm Chapman Mody; sister of the late: Hazel (John) Ognie, Helen (George) Seeger, and Harold (Rita) Worden; and sister-in-law of Robert (Carol) Paulson. Contributions in memory of Sally are appreciated to Interchange Food Pantry, 1105 N. Waverly Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202, or a food bank of your choice. Due to Covid-19, no services will be held. Private inurnment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Sally's family is thankful for the loving care provided by the staff at both the Gardens of Hartford and Kindred Hospice.