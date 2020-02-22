|
Sarah "Sally" Zimmer
Sarah "Sally" Zimmer (nee Dinnen) passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 in Hartland, Wisconsin at the age of 83. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Zimmer, her children Kathleen Zimmer-Anderson (Chris Anderson), Michael Zimmer and Steven Zimmer (Krissy) and her grandchildren Olivia and Abraham Anderson and Brendan and Aidan Zimmer. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and countless other relatives and friends. Sally's endless compassion, creative imagination and warm smile, along with her demand for frequent group hugs and her love of all things Irish, will be missed but never forgotten. We are especially grateful for the exceptional care she received during her time at Hartland Terrace. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, at St. James Parish, W220 N6588 Town Line Road, Menomonee Falls from 9-11 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020