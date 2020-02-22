Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Zimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah "Sally" Zimmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah "Sally" Zimmer Notice
Sarah "Sally" Zimmer

Sarah "Sally" Zimmer (nee Dinnen) passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 in Hartland, Wisconsin at the age of 83. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Zimmer, her children Kathleen Zimmer-Anderson (Chris Anderson), Michael Zimmer and Steven Zimmer (Krissy) and her grandchildren Olivia and Abraham Anderson and Brendan and Aidan Zimmer. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and countless other relatives and friends. Sally's endless compassion, creative imagination and warm smile, along with her demand for frequent group hugs and her love of all things Irish, will be missed but never forgotten. We are especially grateful for the exceptional care she received during her time at Hartland Terrace. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, at St. James Parish, W220 N6588 Town Line Road, Menomonee Falls from 9-11 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline