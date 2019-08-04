|
Baron, Saundra August 2, 2019, age 83 of Glendale. Preceded in death by husband Jacobo Baron, brothers Jeffrey and Irving (Barbara) Kreindler. Dear mother of David (Deborah) Baron, Rick (Lisa) Baron, and the late Mark (Evelyn) Baron. Cherished sister of Alfie (Sharon) Kreindler and sister-in-law Patricia Wise. Loving grandmother of Hope; Jonah and Marissa; Jaclyn, Jonathan, and Eliza Baron. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral services 12 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at The Chapel, 3601 N. Oakland Ave, Shorewood. Interment at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee. Memorials to Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019