Arthur G. Schlafer
Schlafer Arthur G.

Town of Lisbon - age 72, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Son of the late Dorothy M. (nee Winkelman) and Wesley E.; husband of Deborah (nee Pitsch); father of Patricia (Adam) Bruckbauer, Marie Taylor, and Arthur (Ricky Santos) Schlafer; grandpa of Elliott, Max, and Kenley Bruckbauer, and Alex Taylor; brother of Ralph Schlafer, Darlene (Joe) Pillsbury, Jeanette (John) Rehlinger, Geraldine (Dale) Martin, Beverly (Jim) Von Rueden, Lois Henning and the late Ron Schlafer; and son-in-law of Lucille Krapfl. Art is further survived by his right hand man and nephew, Brian Schlafer, many nieces and nephews, siblings-in-law, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:30PM at the funeral home with Visitation from 12:30PM-2:30PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Shimon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
