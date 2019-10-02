Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Germantown - Called into the Lord's arms on September 30, 2019, age 42. Beloved son of Louise (nee Fenske) and the late James Christiansen. Dear brother of Dawn (Shawn) Riley. Uncle of Savannah and Dillon Riley. Nephew of Ruth Ann (Charles) Kuehl and Katherine (Marc) Dietsch. Further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Friday, October 4 from 4:00 PM, until the service at 7:00 PM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park on Saturday at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to NAMI Greater Milwaukee are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
