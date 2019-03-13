|
Fowler, Scott A. Passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2019 at age 54. Survived by his significant other Connie Reason and her son Christopher "CJ", step-dad Thomas Szydel, aunts Suzette Harris and Judy Buda, cousins Steve Froehlich and Marlon Froehlich (Denise Poquette), best friend Kenny Klann, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Diana Szydel, grandparents Helen and Vern Fowler, great-grandmother Edna Ley, uncles Vernon Fowler, Bill Fowler and Ted Harris and cousin Ron Froehlich. Scott loved the West Bend Bombers Hockey Team and making Lego kits. A celebration of life will be held for Scott at a later time.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019