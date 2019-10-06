Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Scott C. Mulqueen

Scott C. Mulqueen
Scott C. Mulqueen

Cudahy - Found peace on Thursday, October 3, 2019, age 62 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Donna (nee Schulz). Cherished father of David (Amy) and Jennifer Mulqueen. Proud grandpa of Madalyn. Preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Lois Mulqueen. Scott is further survived by his siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.

Scott was a proud, lifetime resident of Cudahy. He had a strong and sometimes unmatched sense of community. He served as a City of Cudahy alderman in the 1st Aldermanic District and currently in the 4th Aldermanic District. He was a past-president and member of the Cudahy School Board and current member of the Cudahy Library Board. Scott was also a past member of the Cudahy Fire and Police Commission and a volunteer with Milwaukee World Festivals Inc. for 25 years. He is currently was an employee of Birchwood Foods and a member of the Wisconsin Council of Safety Supervisors and the Wisconsin Motor Carriers.

A special thank you to the staff at Seasons Hospice and Froedtert Hospital Oncology Department. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the in Scott's name are appreciated.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 1:00-4:00 PM. Memorial Service at 4:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
