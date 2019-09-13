|
|
Scott D. Schellinger
Scott D. Schellinger, 56, died on September 7, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14 at noon at Riverside Park in Watertown with Father Patrick Wendler officiating. Family and friends may gather on the island at Riverside Park from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Attendees may be dropped off at the bridge if preferred. The family requests people wear Badger or Packer attire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude's or the . Visit www.hafemeisterfh.com to read full obituary and send private condolences.
Scott is survived by children, Amanda (Daniel) Klein, Jenna Schellinger, and Gregory Schellinger; grandson, Matthew Klein; mother, Patricia Schellinger; siblings, Mark (Jennifer) Schellinger, Staci (Sluggo) Bratz, and Cory (Amanda) Schellinger; as well as other relatives and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019