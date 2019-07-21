|
Mickelson, Scott H. Mr. Scott "Rocky" Mickelson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away at age 60 on Wednesday, July 17th after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 14th, 1959 to Caroline and James Mickelson, who precede him in death. Scott is survived by his wife Vivian, his children Amanda and Matthew, his siblings Rebecca and Bruce, and his four loving cats Dorothy, Jojo, King Arthur, and Whiskers . Scott was known as "Rocky", Senior Director of Sales around his place of employment by day and as Scott, wonderful husband and dad by night. No matter which alter ego he was currently occupying, Scott was a superhero to all. He treated each and every person he interacted with as part of his family, going above and beyond to show care and love in whatever way he could. Scott was known for his passion for the superheroes brought to life in comic books and in film, his love of the progressive rock bands of the 70s, and his enjoyment of the occasional shot of Jack Daniels. Above all, Scott was known for treating his entire family with the utmost love and care, whether related in friendship or by blood. Service for Scott with be held on Saturday, July 27th at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home located at 10121 West North Avenue in Wauwatosa, WI. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM followed by the service from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. The service will be followed by a processional to Pinelawn Memorial Park located at 10700 West Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI for internment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019