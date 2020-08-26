1/
Scott Heiman
Scott Heiman

West Allis - Went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 age 42 years, after a 5 year courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 19 years to Debbie (Nee Latzke). Proud father of Lexi, Hannah, Tyler, and Myles. Loving son of Gary and Karen Heiman. Son-in-law of Sue (Donald) Grayckowski. Brother of Troy, (Tina), Tracy (Paul) Schuler, Amanda (Mike) Irwin. Uncle of Trey (Kennedy),Jackson, Carter, Andrew, Jordan, Jacob, Aaron, Austin, Ellie, Macie. Brother-in-law of Jennifer (Jonathan) Stanley, Pamela (Edward) Smith. Preceded in death by Debbie's father, Herbert Latzke, paternal grandparents, Arthur and Edna Heiman, maternal grandparents, Allen and Ruth Huhn and a nephew Nolan. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Visitation Friday August 28 at Harder Funeral Home from 4-7:30 PM. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, an account has been established for Scott's Children's College Fund.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
