Scott Heiman

Scott HeimanWest Allis - Went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 age 42 years, after a 5 year courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 19 years to Debbie (Nee Latzke). Proud father of Lexi, Hannah, Tyler, and Myles. Loving son of Gary and Karen Heiman. Son-in-law of Sue (Donald) Grayckowski. Brother of Troy, (Tina), Tracy (Paul) Schuler, Amanda (Mike) Irwin. Uncle of Trey (Kennedy),Jackson, Carter, Andrew, Jordan, Jacob, Aaron, Austin, Ellie, Macie. Brother-in-law of Jennifer (Jonathan) Stanley, Pamela (Edward) Smith. Preceded in death by Debbie's father, Herbert Latzke, paternal grandparents, Arthur and Edna Heiman, maternal grandparents, Allen and Ruth Huhn and a nephew Nolan. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.Visitation Friday August 28 at Harder Funeral Home from 4-7:30 PM. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday.In lieu of flowers, if desired, an account has been established for Scott's Children's College Fund.