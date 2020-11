Scott Joseph GirgaMilwaukee - Age 67, entered Eternal Life surrounded by family November 20th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Pamela. Beloved father of Kevin (Beth), Richard (April) and Samantha (Luca) Trampe. He will be deeply missed by his nine grandchildren and many other relatives and close friends. Please see the details for the private ceremony at the Schmidt Bartelt website.